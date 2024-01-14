Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 96.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

