Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 682,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hibbett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Hibbett by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hibbett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

