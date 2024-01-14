holoride (RIDE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $143,465.92

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $143,465.92 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.83 or 0.05891292 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00086576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00030639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00024477 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0223622 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $162,728.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.