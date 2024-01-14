Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $380.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $330.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.46.

HD opened at $355.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.98. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

