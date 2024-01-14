Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $716.37

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 716.37 ($9.13) and traded as high as GBX 787.20 ($10.03). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 783.80 ($9.99), with a volume of 1,144,148 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWDN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.09) to GBX 835 ($10.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.09) to GBX 835 ($10.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 806.25 ($10.28).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 749.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 716.93. The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,284.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Louis Eperjesi purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($24,815.81). 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

