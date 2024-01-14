Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hub Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95.

Shares of Hub Group are going to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.