Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana
Humana Price Performance
Shares of HUM stock traded down $16.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.72. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.