HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.09

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.09 ($3.28) and traded as low as GBX 251.33 ($3.20). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.24), with a volume of 38,549 shares trading hands.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,362.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.20.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

