iExec RLC Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $105.39 million and $20.18 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003393 BTC on exchanges.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.45275702 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $20,249,235.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

