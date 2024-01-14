Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.86.

ILMN opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average is $144.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

