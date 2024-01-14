Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.9 million. Infinera also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.130- EPS.

Infinera Price Performance

INFN stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

