International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $2,296,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.80. 4,958,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

