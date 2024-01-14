International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.15

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.15 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 122.51 ($1.56). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 113,906 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

