International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.15

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.15 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 122.51 ($1.56). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 113,906 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance Stock Down 0.4 %
International Personal Finance Company Profile
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Personal Finance
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.