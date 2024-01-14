Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.00 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $13.18 or 0.00030695 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.00 billion and approximately $219.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00087262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00024013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,242,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,426,593 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

