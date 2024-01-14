Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Position Increased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,134. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

