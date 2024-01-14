Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $121.15

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.15 and traded as high as $122.93. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $122.54, with a volume of 9,989 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

