Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $10.56 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

