Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VMO opened at $9.55 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

