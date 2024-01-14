Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,102,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 494,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,620. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

