Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,102,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 494,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,620. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
