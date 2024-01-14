Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.58

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $21.60. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of -0.05.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

Isabella Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

