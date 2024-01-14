iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

