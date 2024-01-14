iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 125,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 83,194 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 193,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

