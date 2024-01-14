iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 483,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,358,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,000,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,180,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

