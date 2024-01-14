iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.36. 3,378,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

