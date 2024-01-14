iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

