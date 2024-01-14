iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Cut by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

