iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. 6,359,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.