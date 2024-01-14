iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 554,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

