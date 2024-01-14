iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 115,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 399,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBDW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

