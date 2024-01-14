iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

