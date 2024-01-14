iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.23. 42,992,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,726,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

