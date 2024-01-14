iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $116.41. 402,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.