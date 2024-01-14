iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $48.07.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1506 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.