iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $48.07.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1506 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
