Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.11.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.4 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 22.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.