Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $149.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.