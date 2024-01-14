Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $191,994.66 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,856.68 or 0.99875190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00263153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00300724 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $188,687.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.