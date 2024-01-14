Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

