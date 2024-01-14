Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.98. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$166,600.00. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.