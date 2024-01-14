Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Kemper by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

