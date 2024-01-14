Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Key Tronic

Key Tronic Price Performance

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.