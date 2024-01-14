KeyCorp Begins Coverage on EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

NYSE:EME opened at $218.98 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

