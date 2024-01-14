KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

