Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
