Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities.

