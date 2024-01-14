Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 2,020 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 12,742,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,128,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

