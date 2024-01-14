Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 24,730 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 1,396,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,532. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

