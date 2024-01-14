Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 54.28% of Kellanova worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 26.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $3,870,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,787,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,915,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,811,848 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.