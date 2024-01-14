Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.75. 2,862,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,388. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

