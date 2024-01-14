Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 699,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

