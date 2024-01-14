Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. 3,860,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,449. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $40.35.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

