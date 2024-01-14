Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 30 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGI stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

